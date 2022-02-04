Miyell Hernandez 4 year old Georgia boy accidentally shoots self dead in family car at Publix parking lot in Lithonia, Dekalb County. No arrests.

And yet again… A 4-year-old Georgia boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in a car outside a grocery parking lot in Lithonia, Dekalb County, according to reports.

Miyell Hernandez was riding in the car with his mom, an infant and a 13-year-old boy when the family car pulled up at Publix, around 5 p.m, Sunday near the 3000 block of Panola Road.

Upon arriving, the mother went inside the grocery store, leaving the children in the car. That’s when Miyell apparently shot himself with a gun that was left in the car. The 13-year-old ran inside to notify the mother and the young boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries WRDW reported.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

‘Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,’ said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. ‘We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.’

A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed inside a parked vehicle at the Publix on Panola Road in #Lithonia. According to news reports, a relative was with the child when the shooting happened around 5 p.m. No one else was injured and no arrests has been made. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DbhGvT8We5 — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) February 28, 2022

No arrests

The gun was unsecured inside his mother’s car, police told WAGA.

It’s unclear whom the gun belonged to or if it was legally registered.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made as of Monday.

Miyell is the sixth child to die from gunfire in greater Atlanta this year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Days earlier, 9-year-old Kemoni Mack died after being shot at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, where a 16-year-old suspect was charged, police said.

On March 19, the DeKalb County Police Department plans to host a safety fair and provide free gun locks.