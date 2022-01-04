Laquandia Cooley Hazlehurst police officer in Mississippi finds son dead responding to fatal shooting. Victim id as Charles Stewart Jr, 20.

A Mississippi police officer responding to a fatal roadside shooting over the weekend came to find the victim was her own son, a report said.

‘As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son!’’ the mother and officer, Laquandia Cooley told WBLT.

Cooley’s son, Charles Stewart, Jr., 20, was lying in the middle of a street with a gunshot wound to his head. According to WBLT, the fatal shooting took place in the city of Hazlehurst.

‘I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much,’ said Cooley, an officer with Hazlehurst Police Department who made the morbid discovery during her Sunday shift.

Officer Cooley told the TV station the whole family was traumatised following her son’s death and are trying to cope while figuring out what happened.

The victim’s father, Charles Stewart, told the outlet that his son was friendly with everyone.

‘It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have done this,’ the father said.

It was unclear what led up to the fatal shooting. The case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the report said.

No suspects were named. To date no arrests were made.