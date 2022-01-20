Julissa Ramírez and Nohemí Martínez Texas lesbian couple tortured, murdered & dismembered in Mexico. Latest femicide crime as many cases remain unsolved.

A gay couple from Texas were found tortured, shot and dismembered outside a Mexican border city amid ongoing violence and murders of women.

The bodies of Julissa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez were discovered Sunday in garbage bags on a highway outside Ciudad Juárez, just over the border from the couple’s El Paso home, according to El Diario.

The couple, who were believed to be in their late 20s and who married last summer, had last been seen by family the day before the macabre discovery.

Ramírez was living in El Paso, just north of the border, while Martínez still resided in Ciudad Juárez, their Facebook profiles showed. The couple was originally from the state of Chihuahua and were visiting relatives there, according to El Diario.

They reportedly left behind three children — two girls and a boy.

The unrelenting killing of women because of their gender

The couple’s slaying follows the recent murders of 11 women and more than 50 men in Ciudad Juárez so far this year, El Diario reported.

On Monday, another pair of women were found discarded in bags in Ciudad Juárez, according to El Paso’s KVIA. One victim was dead when the discovery was made, and the other was clinging to life but later died.

The city is notorious for its drug violence, public killings and gruesome murders of women — labeled femicides by the government, according to the El Paso Times. Nearly 1,000 women were killed because of their gender last year in Mexico according to government files.

Many cases remain unsolved, including the slaying of women’s rights activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre, who was murdered in a central district two years ago. The case has engendered protesters demanding the ceasing of gender-based hate crimes.

Destined to become yet another unsolved hate crime?

‘La calle y la noche tambien son nuestras,’ demonstrators chanted Tuesday night. ‘The street and the night also belong to us.’

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Chihuahua Committee for Sexual Diversity urged the Mexican government to thoroughly investigate the murders of Ramírez and Martínez, fearing that the case may go unsolved as many hate crimes in the country do.

To date, no known suspects or arrests have been made in the case of Ramirez and Martinez.