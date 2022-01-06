Granbury toddler accidentally shoots sibling, mother outside Texas Walmart. The injuries were reported not to be life threatening as authorities continue to investigate.

A woman and her infant child were injured after a toddler accidentally fired a gun in a car parked outside a Granbury Walmart in Texas on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 377 at 11:25 a.m according to the Granbury Police Department.

The 2 and half year-old child is believed to have picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and center console, causing the gun to discharge once, an updated Facebook release from the City of Granbury stated.

According to police, the bullet went through soft tissue in the 18-month-old child’s leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in the chest area NBCDFW reported.

The children’s mother, a 23-year-old Granbury woman, was standing outside the truck next to the driver’s door, while their 26-year-old father was at the rear of the vehicle, police said.

NEW: A 1-year-old found an unsecured handgun in a car and unintentionally shot their mother and 3-month-old sibling in a Walmart parking lot in Granbury, Texas. Texas’ new permitless carry law eradicates previously required gun safety training. #txlege https://t.co/nvf7vwPSOW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 6, 2022

Authorities investigate accidental shooting

Police said the mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

The identities of the children’s parents were not revealed.