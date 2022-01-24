Dex Briggs Nike Oregon manager fired for refusing to give vaxx proof to 3rd party outlet after concerns of third party identity theft.

Are employers going too far? A vaccinated Nike employee claims he was fired for refusing to upload proof of his vaccination status to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant according to reports.

Dex Briggs, 53, said he was let go from his job as a marketing manager at Nike’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, last month for not complying with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The Oregonian reported.

Briggs said he was always willing to show his COVID-19 vaccine card to Nike — but became concerned when he realized the policy called for staffers to hand over their vaccine information to another company.

‘I have my vaccination card. I’m quite willing to show you that. But I’m not willing to give my personal information to this (outside) company, and any other company they want to share it with, without even telling me who they are,’ Briggs said of his decision.

Briggs who is married with a son, argued he didn’t trust a third-party company with his personal information because he and his wife had previously been victims of identity theft.

‘What are they trying to accomplish with this policy?

He said it was frustrating that Nike had refused to recognize his actual vaccine card as proof of vaccination.

‘What are they trying to accomplish with this policy? That should be all that matters,’ the former worker said.

‘Why is the policy so, I don’t know, so restrictive?’

Briggs had worked at Nike for more than 22 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The sportswear giant announced last fall that it would be requiring corporate employees to be vaccinated.

Employees who missed the deadline to verify their vaccination status started losing their jobs last month. The sporting manufacturer has approximately 14,000 workers assigned to its headquarters near Beaverton.

It wasn’t clear how many Nike employees were terminated as a result of the company’s vaccine mandate.

Firms such as Nike have turned to third-party vaccine verifiers in a bid to offer digital verification of workers’ status. It is unclear which firm is providing Nike with the service, although companies including GoGetDoc and Clear To Go offer similar types of software.