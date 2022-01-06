Calogero Duenes Texas dad killed at Chuck E. Cheese carrying daughter birthday cake after verbal exchange with wrong way driver. No arrests.

A Texas father was gunned down as he carried his daughter’s birthday cake outside a Chuck E. Cheese last week according to reports.

Calogero Duenes, 24, had just arrived at the fast food restaurant for his 6-year-old daughter’s birthday Friday night when the driver of a car in the parking lot fatally shot him, according to police.

The car had driven down a parking lot aisle in the wrong direction and Duenes got into a verbal exchange with the driver before the shots rang out.

Duenes’ two daughters, 3-year-old Marrlow and 6-year-old birthday girl Serina, were already inside the restaurant with their mother at the time of the deadly encounter.

‘He ran in and he was screaming, ‘I got shot! I got shot!’’ wife Amber Uresti told KTOU-TV. ‘And I ran out behind him, my daughters ran out behind me, they saw him laying on the floor.’

Duenes was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Humble police said there is surveillance footage of the confrontation in the lot and they believe the person who shot Duenes was driving a burgandy Ford car. The driver was observed fleeing the scene.

‘He had no weapons,’ Uresti, 25, told KTRK-TV. ‘He was holding my daughter’s birthday cake. He had nothing on him. I don’t understand why.’

‘It’s a tragedy. I really can’t wrap my head around it. Like, I’m hurt. I can’t understand how someone can do that to someone that’s holding a cake,’ Uresti said.

‘My husband passed without me, without anybody to hold his hand, to comfort him. I want justice. I want justice for my children, for Calogero,’ she told KPRC.

The shooting has left the 6-year-old shaken, Uresti said.

‘My daughter has been crying,’ she told KPRC. ‘She slept last night with her father’s shirt, crying until she fell asleep, and it breaks my heart. There’s nothing I can tell her. There’s no words to tell her other than, ‘Daddy is with you in your heart. He loves you.’’

To date no arrests have been made.