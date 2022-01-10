: About author bio at bottom of article.

Alejandro Garcia LA Taco Bell worker shot dead over argument over fake $20 bill: no arrests as authorities seek suspect.

A South Los Angeles Taco Bell worker was fatally shot over the weekend by a customer who tried to purchase a drive-thru order with a counterfeit $20 bill according to cops.

Alejandro Garcia, 41, was working with his son at the fast food restaurant when he was killed at about 11 p.m, Saturday night, KABC reported.

The shooting happened after Alejandro’s son got into an argument with two men who tried to pay for their order with a fake bill, relatives told KABC.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting, relatives said.

Garcia’s son tried to close the drive-thru window to stop the bullets, but at least one of them made it inside and struck his father in the torso.

No arrests

‘My nephew was close by so he closed the window but the shots … they went in,’ Garcia’s cousin, Nancy Garcia del Sol said.

‘[Garcia] got shot in the heart, and that’s what killed him, and he died there … in front of his son’s presence,’ Garcia’s cousin added.

Relatives said Garcia worked one night a week at Taco Bell to help earn extra cash for his family.

‘We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened,’ Taco Bell said in an official statement on the incident. ‘Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time.’

‘We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support.’

The father leaves behind three children.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.