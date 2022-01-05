Adam Montgomery Manchester New Hampshire man arrested in relation to missing 7 year old girl, Harmony Montgomery who remains unaccounted after disappearing two years ago – and only reported missing last week.

The father of missing 7-year-old North Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday evening according to police.

Police arrested Adam Montgomery, 31 of Manchester on an assault charge stemming from an alleged 2019 incident involving Harmony, who was 5 years old at the time.

Adam Montgomery is also facing misdemeanor charges including one charge of interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities released a statement Wednesday morning related to the arrest in which they stated the father was scheduled to be formally arraigned on the above charges, on January 5.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 in New Hampshire. Authorities were only notified of the girl’s disappearance last week. The girl had been living in the child welfare system in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire before she was reported missing by the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families. Not immediately clear is why the girl’s disappearance was only relayed last week. Police have not said who Harmony was supposed to be living with over the last two years.

Family disturbance

Detectives said they had been investigating ‘non-stop’ since becoming aware of Harmony going missing according to NBC Boston. Authorities were working in conjunction with DCYF and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

‘At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,’ Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a Friday press conference.

‘For us to have a two year delay, that is extremely concerning. That’s not something that happens to us on a regular basis,’ the chief said. ‘It doesn’t happen every day.’

A previous report via the DailyBeast citied Harmony’s great uncle, Kevin Montgomery, saying he last saw the 7 year old girl in October of 2019 after a contentious situation at the home he once shared with several family members, including the child and her parents – who both struggled with substance abuse issues – leading to the children spending time in foster care.

Where is Harmony?

Aldenberg during Friday’s press conference said investigators had spoken with ‘many family members,’ while declining to reveal whether that included her parents or who it was that reported her as missing. He said the last time she was enrolled in school was in Massachusetts.

No Amber Alert has been issued, he said, because investigators have not met the threshhold for issuing one, given that there is no specific information about who Harmony might be with.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office said the search for Harmony Montgomery is still ongoing.

Harmony is described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tip line at 603-203-6060.