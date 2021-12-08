: About author bio at bottom of article.

Skilyr Hicks America’s Got Talent 2013 contestant found dead at South Carolina home. Aspiring singer suffered from depression and drug abuse issues.

A former contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ was found dead at a friend’s home in South Carolina on Monday, a report said. She was 23 years old.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death of Skilyr Hicks was not immediately clear.

‘She will live on through her music,’ Hicks’ mother, Jodi, told TMZ, who broke news of the 2013 talent hopeful contestant’s death.

Of note, Jodi said her daughter suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues. It was unclear if the aspiring musician’s death was the result of suicide or a drug overdose as some had speculated on social media.

Hicks performed a song she wrote on Season 8 of NBC’s talent show competition in 2013 when she was just 14 years old.

‘Bad decisions’

She made it onto the second round then was eliminated before the show’s live rounds.

She was moved onto the second rounds in performing an original song titled Brand New Day, and the segments on the show detailed how she was a self-taught musician who was grieving the loss of her father.

‘He made some bad decisions,’ the teen told the show’s judges in 2013.

She was arrested (see mug shot above) in November of 2018 in connection with underage drinking and intoxication in Ohio linked to an incident that occurred a month earlier, TMZ previously reported.

She also faced domestic violence charges in April of 2017 as she was accused of assaulting three family members while intoxicated, according to the outlet.

Hicks leaves behind her mother and four siblings.