Michelle Lynn Stultz Clemmons NC woman fakes terminal cancer scam

Michelle Lynn Stultz, Clemmons, North Carolina woman who faked terminal cancer to scam friends is charged. Prior history of deceit.

A North Carolina woman who allegedly lied and said she was terminally ill with cancer has been charged after her friend gave her hundreds of dollars, according to police.

Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, of Clemmons, allegedly misled her friend into thinking she’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was struggling with money due to medical treatments.

The alleged victim, who has not been named, claimed she gave Stultz a total of approximately $975 on four different occasions, according to the Northern Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told police that when she discovered that Stultz was not suffering from cancer, she confronted her and asked for the money back, Sheriff Darren Campbell said according to a press release.

The woman, who reported the incident to police on August 27, claimed Stultz stopped all communication with her after this.

Clemmons woman charged by @IredellSheriff. She’s accused of taking donations from people and churches after telling them she was dying of cancer, even had a Go Fund Me page. Michelle Lynn Stultz charged w/obtaining property by false pretense. Deputies say she doesn’t have cancer. pic.twitter.com/16ry4XtB3f — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) December 16, 2021

Prior history of criminal deceit

An investigation found Stultz had solicited money from other individuals and churches, while she also created a GoFundMe page, according to police.

On the fundraising page, Stultz allegedly led donors to believe that she was struggling with money after being diagnosed with terminal cancer The Charlotte Observer reported.

Police said Stultz was taken into custody in her hometown of Clemmons and taken to Iredell County Detention Center and granted a $5,000 bond.

Of note, Stultz, according to police, has a criminal history of minor common law forgery and misdemeanor larceny.

She has been charged with four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.