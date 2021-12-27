Luke Oeltjenbruns sentenced to one year jail for attacking Menards worker

Mn man gets one year jail for attacking Menards store worker over...

Luke Oeltjenbruns Hutchinson Minnesota man sentenced to one year jail for attacking Menards store worker over mask policy along with assaulting cop.

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to one year jail time for attacking a Menards store employee who had asked him to wear a face mask before then attacking a responding police officer with a hammer.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, of Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to first and second-degree assault charges over the April incident. In addition to prison time, during a Wednesday court session, Oeltjenbruns was sentenced to 10 years of probation, ordered to perform community service, attend therapy and write apology letters to his victims CBS Minnesota reported.

Oeltjenbruns beat the home improvement store worker in the head several times with a piece of lumber after the worker refused to check him out without a mask as part of store policy amid the ongoing pandemic. The would be shopper then fled in his pickup truck, taking police on a low-speed chase through the area.

Once he was stopped, Officer Steven Sickmann reached through the window of the truck. Oeltjenbruns closed the window on his arm, trapping him, and hit the cop in the head with a hammer.

The incident led to Officer Sickman having to get eight metal staples in his head CBS Minnesota reported.

Depression, anxiety and PTSD cited

The man’s wife, Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns, said during his sentencing that he suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD from his time in the military.