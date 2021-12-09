Woman accuses Sacramento black shopper of stealing her phone only to find...

Karen at Spencer’s accuses Sacramento black shopper of stealing her phone only to find it in her purse. Ensuing scene captured on TikTok by Kinley’s partner.

A woman has been captured on TikTok video ‘falsely’ accusing a black man of stealing her phone at a shop – only to then find the ‘missing’ item in her purse.

The unnamed woman was at popular accessories store, Spencer’s, at the Sunrise Mall in Sacramento when she told a shop assistant that her phone had been stolen.

Video uploaded by an individual claiming to be the partner of the black man, named only as Kinley, shared on TikTok captured the unfolding scene (see video below).

In the clip, seen over 2.2 million times, the accuser, since dubbed TikTok Karen goes through her bag while accusing Kinley of theft at the Spencer’s outlet.

Kinsey’s partner then appeals to a shop assistant: ‘Can you call it, because she won’t let us call it.’

Stereotyping and racial profiling

‘Well, he could have turned off the ringer,’ the un-idenitified woman replies.

‘Oh my God – do you want him to get f****** naked, lady?’ the film holder says.

‘I really need my phone,’ the accuser says.

‘Do you want to pat him down?’ the cameraperson asks sarcastically.

The accuser continues to allege that Kinley took her phone, saying: ‘I had it, and then you walked right behind me and you took it.’

‘I did not take it,’ Kinley responds.

The shop assistants hands over his phone to the woman so that she can call her mobile – only for the cellphone to ring from inside her bag.

Racism in America

‘I’m so sorry,’ she white woman says to Kinsey as she realizes her mistake. ‘I apologize.’

The accused man’s partner replies: ‘F*** off. No you’re not.’

On TikTok, Kinley’s partner wrote: ‘My husband’s first time in 28 years. He grew up in the south too. Not a month in Cali and this happens.’

Further details about the couple have yet to emerge. Kinley has shared gushing tributes to his partner on his Instagram, and appears to work with dogs for a living.

The incident mirrors that of white woman, Miya Ponsetto, 23, who in December 2020 accused a 14-year-old black boy of stealing her phone inside the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan – only to have an Uber driver return her phone to her after forgetting it in the driver’s car- but not before accusing the ‘black teen’ of stealing from her and assaulting the boy.

Ponsetto, who was unapologetic, was charged with hate crimes.

The case is now heading to trial with Ponsetto facing 10 years jail if found guilty.