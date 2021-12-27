Dino Tomassetti bodybuilder son shoots parents, Rocco and Vincenza at their Hewlett Harbor mansion on Christmas morning.

A 29-year-old Brooklyn bodybuilder personal trainer is alleged to have shot his parents at their multi-million dollar Long Island home Christmas morning, before the fleeing son was captured hours later in New Jersey.

Police answered a call about a disturbance at about 10 a.m. to a Hewlett Harbor home and found Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Tomassetti, 64, with gunshot wounds. The victims identified their son, Dino Tomassetti as the gunman.

The couple who had been shot in the back and were conscious and alert were taken to the hospital, where they required surgery. Vincenza Tomassetti was shot in the head, and Rocco Tomassetti was shot in the back, first responders told the Daily Voice.

The couple told police that their son fled in a Cadillac Escalade, with police sending a bulletin out with the vehicle’s license plate while at the same time tracking its GPS.

Shortly after 2 p.m., New York State Police were following the vehicle from the New York Thruway onto Route 17 in New Jersey. Troopers and the Mahwah police shut down the highway and stopped the SUV, where the fleeing son was taken into custody WCBS reported.

‘Definitely not a violent person…’

The 5-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Tomassetti — who’s recently benched more than 550 pounds and dead-lifted 725 according to his Instagram profile– was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement said.

Not immediately clear is what prompted the shooting, with a woman, identifying herself as Dinos best friend, ‘as definitely not a violent person,’ according to the nypost.