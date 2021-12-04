Delfina Pan Argentina woman stabbed to death by Agustin Lucas Mariani Miami Beach co-worker after refusing to date him.

A Florida man obsessed with a female co-worker at a Miami Beach restaurant is alleged to have murder her after she was found stabbed to death outside her home.

Delfina Pan, 29, had refused to date Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, after the bartender continued to pursue the Argentina transplant at the South Beach restaurant where they both worked.

He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he allegedly waited with a chef’s knife on Monday night as she headed back to her apartment following her shift at the Kansas Bar and Grill and stabbed her to death. The victim was found deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Mariani was so deranged during the attack that he then ripped off his own shirt and then decided to turn the knife on himself, incurring stabbing with stab wounds to his chest, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Mariani covered in blood and lying on top of Pan’s body, according to an arrest warrant seen by the Miami Herald.

Arrived at victim’s apartment uninvited

Mariani’s obsession with Pan had lasted for several months as he repeatedly declared his love for her, according to fellow restaurant staff that worked with the pair.

On the day of her death, Pan finished earlier than normal at around 6:30pm. Mariani was down to work a double shift until 11:30pm but left the venue and followed her home, reports WPLG.

Police found a large chef’s knife at the scene that had come from the restaurant’s kitchen.

Mariani was identified in a police lineup by Pan’s neighbor, who explained how the bartender ‘arrived at the victim’s apartment, uninvited, and waited for’ her there.

When she arrived, Mariani asked to go inside her apartment to talk, but she refused.

At that point, ‘he produced a knife and without being provoked began to stab the victim,’ the arrest report states.

Pan was pronounced dead after the pair were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Mariani is still in hospital recovering from his wound.



Victim of femicide

Pan, who was from Argentina, was an aspiring graphic designer. She had been living with a friend from back home, having moved to Miami Beach two years ago.

The Argentine woman’s death led to local media there describing her stabbing death the result of an ‘obsessed stalker.’ Another news site called her death femicide.

An online news site called Zyri said that Mariani was also from Argentina and that his LinkedIn page, which has been taken down, said he had completed a course at Aeronautical Professional Training Institute after high school to become a cabin crew member.

Friends and co-workers told police that Mariani has been obsessed with her for several months, often professing his love for her. And that out of fear, Pan declined his offers, gently, careful not to inflame him

‘He worked with us. A super strange boy and nobody knew anything about his life. He went to work and did not say hello to anyone,’ Pan’s friend told Zyri.

Mariani now faces second-degree murder charges.