Danny Kelly Jr. Maryland pro boxer killed in possible road rage shooting Xmas Eve while driving with his girlfriend and three children as authorities seek unknown gunman.

A professional boxer from Maryland was killed in front of his girlfriend and three children in a possible road rage shooting on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Danny Kelly Jr., a 30-year-old resident of Clinton, Md., was driving to a holiday gathering with his children and female friend in nearby Temple Hills on Friday afternoon when a suspect pulled up his vehicle next to the family’s SUV and someone inside the other car opened gunfire,

‘At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage,’ local police said in a statement.

Cops found Kelly unconscious in the driver’s seat of the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County Police Department announced Saturday in a statement. He was later pronounced dead.

Neither his girlfriend nor three children were harmed in the shooting, police said.

‘He was a wonderful dad. He loved his babies’

‘This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,’ said Acting Major David Blazer of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

‘He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.’

Kelly was well known in the boxing ranks around the state and much lauded.

‘He was a wonderful dad. He loved his babies. He loved his children,’ Kelly’s godmother Bernadine Walker told WUSA9.

No arrests as suspect is sought

‘We traveled all over the place watching him boxing. Only for him to knock his opponent out in thirty seconds … He just had that trigger in him. He had that drive to be a good boxer,’ she added.

According to BoxRec.com, Kelly, who last fought in 2019, had a record of 10-3-1 on the professional circuit, including nine knockouts.

Police urged witnesses to come forward with information on the shooting, which occurred in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road.

‘St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us,’ he said. ‘You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family,’

The Prince George County Police Department is offering $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the shooter.