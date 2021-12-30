N.C girl, 3, dies after accidentally shooting herself on Xmas, possible charges

A North Carolina child who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day mortally succumbed to injuries she suffered on Tuesday.

Aylee Gordon, 3, the daughter of retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Capt. Tim Gordon, accessed a gun in the car of a holiday visitor to the family’s rural Edneyville home, according to NBC News.

‘She picked it up and it went off,’ her father reportedly said in a Saturday afternoon 911 call.

A GoFundMe campaign created for the toddler for medical expenses stated the child incurring a gunshot wound to the head, and in critical condition.

Aylee who had been airlifted to Mission Hospital in Ashville following the accidental shooting, was pronounced dead come Tuesday.

BREAKING: Aylee Gordon, the 3-year-old North Carolina girl who accidentally shot herself in the head on Christmas after finding a family visitor’s loaded handgun stashed in his truck, passes away. RT IF YOU THINK THE GUN OWNER SHOULD BE CHARGED FOR FIREARM NEGLIGENCE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 29, 2021

Possible charges?

‘Our beautiful little angel gained her wings last night,’ her parents said in a follow up statement on the GoFundMe page. ‘We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the tremendous support to our family and appreciate continuous prayers.’

Investigators reportedly were weighing possible criminal charges in the case.

Once an investigation is completed and submitted to District Attorney Andrew Murray, any charges will be at the discretion of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the DA’s office, a release from the the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office stated.

More than 1,000 children under the age of 11 were killed or injured by guns in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.