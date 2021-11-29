Samuel Sean Collington Temple University student shot dead in North Philadelphia robbery close to campus. No arrests.

A Temple University student has died after being shot twice in the chest during a robbery in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon according to police.

Police were called to the 2200 block of North Park Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest during a robbery. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died according to FOX29.

Sources told WPVI Collington was shot during an apparent attempted robbery after parking his car not far from where he lived near campus. He had left his mother’s SUV after returning from Thanksgiving at his family’s home when he was shot twice in the chest, police said.

Temple University later confirmed that Collington, a native of Prospect Park, Delaware County, was a student at the school. He was on scheduled to graduate in the spring from the College of Liberal Arts and was a Democracy Fellow intern with the city, according to Temple. He had plans to attend law school in the fall according to friends.

The shooting occurred just a few blocks from Temple University’s campus.

‘This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time,’ the university said in a statement on Sunday.

‘We mourn the loss of a bright and thriving political science student and share in the wrenching grief of his family and friends,’ said Charlie Leone, Executive Director of Public Safety at Temple. ‘Samuel was set to graduate this spring from the College of Liberal Arts, and already was succeeding in his field, interning as a Democracy Fellow with the city. This is a true tragedy in every sense of the word.’

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

‘This is a true tragedy in every sense of the word,’ Executive Director of Public Safety Charlie Leone said. ‘As a father, this truly breaks my heart and is incomprehensible.’

Police have not said what sparked the shooting and did not provide a description of the gunman. To date no arrests have been made.

The student’s shooting death comes as Philadelphia has recorded 506 shooting deaths year to date according to police data.