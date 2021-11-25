Chicago boy, three, plunges 170 ft to his death after pushing out...

Lamar Roach Jr. Chicago 3 year old boy falls 170ft to his death after pushing out window screen from 17th floor apartment. Authorities investigate.

A 3 year old Illinois boy has died after plunging 170 feet to his death after pushing out a window screen from a Chicago apartment building, Tuesday night.

Lamar Roach Jr., 3, of Chicago, is thought to have pushed or pulled a window screen only to then fall from the 17th-floor apartment building on the 1100 block of LaSalle Drive near the city’s Near North Side. It is estimated that the 17th floor is about 170 feet high.

The window screen had been pulled inward, the Chicago Police Department told the dailymail on Wednesday.

Lamar was found unresponsive in the bushes around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not alone at the time of the incident, according to CBS 2.

Building inspector and welfare services assigned to case

The boy’s death is being investigated by the by the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as an accident.

No one is in custody at this time, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy would be conducted Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating the boy’s death, spokesman Bill McCaffrey told the Chicago Tribune.

McCaffrey said the state agency had not previously had contact with the boy’s family.

‘1120 N. Lasalle is currently in compliance with our exterior wall ordinance requirements as ownership submitted the required report on 03/19/21,’ Department of Buildings spokesman Victor Owoeye released in a statement to the Tribune. ‘In that report, the owner’s structural engineer certified that the exterior wall and windows were in a safe condition.’

An inspector was assigned to look at the building, Owoeye said.

Not immediately clear is how the 3 year old boy managed to push out the window shield which ought to have been securely fastened…