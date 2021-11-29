Khalis Eberhart Fulton County Georgia 5 year old girl shot dead by 3 year old cousin Thanksgiving Day after accidentally knocking into gun.

Here we go again. A five-year-old girl was shot dead on Thanksgiving after her three-year-old cousin bumped into a loaded gun that had been left sitting on a chair, causing it to fire and accidentally shoot her in the chest.

Khalis Eberhart was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in South Fulton, Georgia, after she was shot at her family’s Fulton County apartment around 7pm.

The gun belonged to the three-year-old’s father, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told 11Alive.

The family described the accidental Thanksgiving shooting as ‘shocking and traumatic.’

Khalis is survived by two brothers – a six-year-old and her twin. The girl’s shooting death follows the children’s mother dying earlier this year according to 11Alive.

‘The right to bear arms’

‘I know it’s going to be difficult for them because twins do share a bond that people don’t understand,’ the child’s grandmother, Tracy Towns told WSB-TV Atlanta. ‘When you saw one, you saw the other one. They were always holding hands, hugging.’

Towns said that Khalis was a ‘very smart girl’ who was ‘very outgoing and kept a smile on her face.’

Offered Chief Meadows: ‘We understand everybody’s right to bear arms, but we would implore parents to be particularly aware of gun safety. If you don’t have a lockbox, get a gun lock. If you don’t have a gun lock, then please consider unloading the weapon.’

Dozens turned out on Saturday for a candlelit vigil held for the 5 year old slain girl, with a funeral planned for Monday.

‘We have to celebrate the life she has lived on this earth for five years. That’s all we can do, and that’s all the memories we have of her on this earth for five years,’ said Cynthia Bell, a family friend, at the vigil.

Donations toward her burial can be sent via Cash App to the account $Freightbrokerage or through GoFundMe.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. It was unclear if charged were pending.