Kevin McCorvey Georgia paramedic crashes ambulance, killing patient before attempting to flee scene with an Uber.

A Georgia paramedic who allegedly admitted to being high on drugs as well as under the influence of alcohol has been arrested after crashing his ambulance and killing the patient he was transporting — before trying to flee the scene in an Uber.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, of Marietta, is accused of running off the road and overturning in a ditch. The non-emergency ambulance McCorvey was driving ‘flipped multiple times’ in Fairburn, just outside Atlanta, Friday night according to the Fairburn Police Department.

The crash killed Wilton Thomason, a 66-year-old dialysis patient who was unrestrained in the back KOTA TV reported.

McCorvey and other first responders tried to revive the patient while they were still in the overturned ambulance.

After the patient was pronounced dead, police said they had to stop McCorvey and another paramedic who was in the ambulance at the time of the crash, from getting an Uber from the scene.

A patient in an ambulance died when the ambulance driver drove the vehicle into a ditch in Fairburn tonight, according to police. We are on the scene where we saw troopers conducting a field sobriety test and putting one person in handcuffs. Story @ 11pm. pic.twitter.com/XpPu048ofq — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) November 13, 2021

Alcohol, marijuana and Adderall

McCorvey, who police noted smelled of alcohol, allegedly admitted to drinking a beer while driving the ambulance.

He also confessed to smoking marijuana and taking Adderall prior to the crash, police said.

After undergoing a field sobriety test and failing, McCorvey was taken into custody where he was booked.

The paramedic was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, DUI and other traffic offenses according to 11Alive.

McCorvey remains at Fulton County Jail without bond.

The other paramedic in the ambulance wasn’t arrested and was allowed to leave the scene, according to police.