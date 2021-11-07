Inaki Bascran missing 23 year old man pulled from Chicago river: cause of death pending. Life of party believed to be heavily intoxicated after night of drinking with friends.

The body of a missing 23 year old Illinois man has been recovered after his remains were pulled out from the Chicago River.

Inaki Bascran who was reported missing by family and friends last Sunday after going out drinking with friends the prior evening, was pulled out of the river at approximately 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Wells.

The cause and manner of death was pending according to a medical examiner’s report according to NBC Chicago.

Bascaran, a graduate of the University of Illinois, hadn’t been heard from since early Sunday morning. Bascaran was last seen at Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard, and family say that they have not heard from him since he left that location.

Bascaran had moved to Chicago this year, where he was working in marketing, his friend Kayli Fradin said according to ABC7Chicago. Fradin described Bascaran as ‘the life of the party’ who ‘is always trying to make people laugh.’

A night out on the town…

Bacaran’s family spoke out following news of the death, thanking the public for their love and support in their search for the 23-year-old over the past week.

‘Thank you to everyone for your remarkable outpouring of love, support and leads to help bring Iñaki home. We’re sad to share that divers recovered Iñaki’s body from the Chicago River near the 1100 block of S. Wells St. this evening, Friday, Nov. 5. Iñaki’s family said they are beyond grateful for your support and prayers, and they appreciate the space to process this news,’ the Bascaran family said in a statement.

Bascaran’s father José spoke to reporters outside of Celeste, the bar in the 100 block of West Hubbard where his son had gone with three friends on Saturday evening.

‘He’s a really good kid. This is not something that he would do,’ José Bascaran said. ‘There’s a reason he’s not getting in contact with us.’

He says that his son was last seen by his friends at approximately 11:30 p.m. After sending multiple text messages that he had tried unsuccessfully to get back into the bar, he called his roommate just after midnight to tell him that he was next to a Walgreen’s, and that he was coming home.

Inaki’s family believes that the 23 year old man’s phone soon after died, with calls and text messages unread. It is thought that Inaki, who friends believe was heavily intoxicated, may have attempted to walk the more than five miles home that evening, only to never make it.