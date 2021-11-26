Delisa Tucker Chicago mom shot shot dead same spot teen son was killed days earlier as Roseland district where shooting took place continues with unabated shootings and murders.

Coincidence or connected? A Chicago mother-of-six was gunned down in the exact spot where her 14-year-old son was shot dead just three days earlier according to reports.

Delisa Tucker, 31, was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday morning while visiting a memorial set up for her son, Kevin Tinker, near their home in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Tucker had been lighting candles for her slain son after he was killed after being shot at multiple times on Sunday evening according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police had yet to confirm if the two shootings were connected or whether any arrests had been made.

Cops said they discovered Tucker’s body lying on the sidewalk after responding to a ShotSpotter alert just before 12.30 a.m. Wednesday. She was rushed to Roseland Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Quiet boy not involved with gangs

Authorities said they haven’t found anyone along the street who witnessed that shooting.

The woman’s teen son was pronounced dead at the scene three days prior after returning home after visiting a friend.

At the time Kevin was gunned down, he was standing outside a home that had been targeted earlier in the day.

Police decline to say whether they suspect Kevin was also targeted.

The boy’s father, Kevin Tinker Sr described the teen as a ‘quiet boy’ and said he wasn’t involved in any gang-related activity according to CBS Chicago.

‘We need justice for Delisa and Kevin,’ family friend Michelle Tharpe told the outlet. ‘That’s all we want.’

Roseland district sees dramatic rise in shootings and murders

Tucker now leaves behind five other children — three girls and two boys between the ages of 4 and 15. Her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses and to provide for her children.

The neighborhood where the mother and son were killed has had at least 26 fatal shootings this year alone according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Calumet police district, which includes Roseland, has recorded at least 61 homicides this year, 49% more than this time last year. Shootings are up 31%. Murders in the district are up 48 percent over last year, and 94 percent from 2019.

The district remains one of the most deadliest areas in Chicago as it continues to struggle with gun violence and gangs along with blight and inner poverty…