Kazakhistan woman falls 80ft to her death in botched bungee jump in Karaganda after believing herself to be tethered. Incident caught on video. Investigation conducted.

A mother-of-three unwittingly leaped 80ft (25 meters) to her death in a botched bungee jump after believing herself to be tethered to a rope when she jumped off the side of a hotel roof.

In filmed video footage, Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, is seen calmly standing over the edge of the rooftop of a hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan before jumping off the building edge, after believing herself to be hooked to a rope.

Instead the woman plunged 82ft below, suffering multiple injuries after a supporting rope was not properly secured on a tree, according to local reports.

The incident led to onlookers screaming as witnesses rushed below rush to the woman’s assistance.

Yevgenia – an experienced jumper – was rushed to hospital where she underwent surgery for serious head injuries, but died soon afterwards the dailymail reports.

What led to accident?

Video of the tragedy shows a man fixing harness straps onto Yevgenia while a man off camera says ‘I love you’.

A countdown takes place before the adrenalin thrill seeker steps over a ledge and jumps.

A female friend who was also due to jump after her is heard screaming as Yevgenia’s jump goes wrong.

At the time of the jump, Yevgenia was fitted with a cross-line rope which was designed to break her fall and leaving her suspended above the ground. Investigators now believe the rope hadn’t been secured prior to the jump.

As she stands on the wall, an instructor tells her: ‘Don’t stand for a long time, don’t look down, you will stand on the edge and immediately jump’.

Upon leaping, Yevgenia crashed onto the ground below and was dragged around 12ft before ramming against a wall.

Watchers said that the jump was permitted to go-ahead before an organiser had time to secure the line on a tree.

‘We’re going to fly’

A man is seen falling to the ground as she crashes down, according to local reports.

He is believed to have been holding the safety line which should have been attached to the tree and was floored by the force of her fall pulling on the unsecured rope.

Prior to the tragic leap, Yevgenia and her friend had posted ‘Live it up’ and ‘We’re going to fly’.

The woman had three boys under 14, two of her own, and the son of a relative who had died.

Many locals had been preparing to make extreme jumps on Sunday.

A criminal investigation has opened into her death, amid suspicion of ‘negligence’ by jump organisers.

Investigation opened

An investigation is underway. Within the framework of this criminal case, the police are finding out ‘whether the organizer of the attraction had a license for this type of activity, whether the safety rules were observed,‘ added to the police. Perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison according to local reports.

Rope jumping or rope free-flying is an extreme sport originating in the US in the 1990s.

It is similar to bungee jumping, but the rope is made of nylon so jumpers don’t bounce.

It is practiced on cliffs and high buildings and has been described as a cross between bungee jumping and abseiling, with dizzying rope swings.