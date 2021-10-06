Home Scandal and Gossip Timberview High School shooting leaves 4 injured, teen gunman flees

Timberview High School shooting leaves 4 injured, teen gunman flees

Timberview High School shooting leaves 4 injured, teen gunman identified as Timothy George Simpkins flees as manhunt is launched. Altercation in classroom. 

Four people were injured when gunfire erupted during a fight at a Texas high school Wednesday morning, police said.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, allegedly drew a weapon and opened fire after getting into an altercation with another student around 9:15 a.m. local time on the second floor of Timberview High School in Arlington, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said during a press conference.

Simpkins fled the scene and is believed to be in a 2018 Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260. Kolbye said.

‘This is a person who is considered armed and dangerous,’ Kolbye reiterated.

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Three of the four victims were hospitalized.

Students scrambling to take cover

Three victims were students while a fourth person, described as a pregnant teacher, who injured herself after falling during the shooting. The un-named educator was reported to be fine and refusing hospital assistance. 

A teacher told ABC News he heard the shooting and barricaded in a classroom with his students.

Footage posted to Twitter showed students scrambling to take cover as gunshots rang out.

Arlington Police confirmed they responded to the scene and were conducting a ‘methodical search’ with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other local agencies.

The ‘all clear’ was given at the 1,900-student school following a lockdown. Students were being escorted to another building to be reunited with their families, the Mansfield Independent School District said.

The state’s deadliest school shooting occurred in May 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and pistol at Santa Fe High School fatally shot 10 people, most of whom were students.

Arlington is located between Fort Worth and Dallas.

