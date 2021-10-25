Meghan Kiefer Long Island NY woman stabbed to death by Kason Parker Albany, Upstate NY man identified as her ex boyfriend who had been staying at her home.

An upstate NY man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a Long Island woman who was found mortally wounded on her front lawn Saturday afternoon.

Kason Parker, 33, of Albany was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Meghan Kiefer, 27, according to Suffolk County cops.

A 911 caller reported finding Kiefer in front of her home at 19 Harford Drive in Coram around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Kiefer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

CBSNY cited authorities saying the victim was the suspect’s ex girlfriend. At the time of the attack, Parker was staying at Kiefer’s home and had set on the woman after arriving in a vehicle to retrieve her credit card that she’d given Parker.

Kiefer was dragged out of her car before being mercilessly stabbed on her own front lawn no less than 40 times.

Multiple prior convictions

Following the attack, the ex boyfriend fled before being tracked to a Port Authority bus en route to North Carolina. He allegedly gave police a fake name.

Parker who was sporting a heavily bandaged hand during court proceedings on Monday according to prosecutors had gone to a local hospital following the attack, where he claimed accidentally cutting himself.

Parker has a long list of multiple prior convictions, including strangulation and second-degree assault in Albany, his home. He served two to four years in 2007 for those crimes and was involved in an attempted assault in Brooklyn in 2010, prosecutors said according to NBCNY.

He entered a not guilty plea and his attorney offered ‘No comment’ as he left the courtroom.

Fellow co-workers at a Holbrook bar described Kiefer as a ‘loving, caring, valuable person to our team.’

No known motive in the stabbing was immediately known according to Suffolk County police.

Parker remains held without bail.