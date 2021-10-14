Colorado postal worker shot & killed by ex girlfriend, Devan Schreiner while delivering mail in Longmont neighborhood. Identity of victim not released.

A Colorado postal worker was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by his former girlfriend while delivering mail. The identity of the victim since being identified as Jason Schaefer.

The shooting took place in Longmont in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes on the southwest side of the city near Heatherhill Street at about 12:30 p.m CBS Denver reported. Up to four shots had been fired according to surveillance footage, before the assailant fled the scene.

Devan Schreiner, 26, of Fort Collins, upon her eventual arrest later that day was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Longmont Police Department and later transported to the Boulder County Jail. The woman’s booking photo has not yet been released.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said the suspect approached the postal worker and shot him several times before fleeing the scene

Police said the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask, was seen fleeing the area south on Renaissance Drive. Of note, Schreiner who was described as the victim’s former lover, had herself also worked for the USPS at the same post office as her victim, before being fired two weeks ago.

Ongoing child custody dispute

The FBI and the United States Postal Service joined Longmont police in the search for the suspect, which came to an end overnight.

‘It’s very distressing, because this is generally a wonderful neighborhood,’ said Ivan Getting, who lives in the area. ‘It’s disheartening and very, very sad and very sad for our mailman.’

‘This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence,’ Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur wrote in a press release. ‘We are withholding the arrest photo at this time, pending additional witness interviews.’

‘He would come here right round 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock, he’d be here for 20 minutes starting all these boxes with all the mail. He was always friendly,’ local man, Tom Lawson, told CBS Denver. ‘He hand delivered mail to some of the houses, because they weren’t capable of getting to the mailbox, so we are very devastated.’

Online public records indicate Schreiner had been involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with a 33-year-old Longmont man. A motion in the dispute was filed Monday.

Schreiner was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. She does not appear to have a previous criminal history.