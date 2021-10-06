Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter calls Brian Laundrie hunt PR stunt

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter, Cecily Chapman calls Brian Laundrie hunt a PR stunt as the estranged daughter takes aim at her father accusing him of shopping reality show.

A PR stunt within a bigger PR stunt? One of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughters has dismissed his high-profile pursuit of Brian Laundrie as a ‘publicity stunt.’

‘He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it,’ Cecily Chapman, 28, told the Sun of her estranged 68-year-old father, Duane Chapman.

‘It’s just a publicity stunt. That’s really what it is,’ she said of Dog, who adopted her after marrying her mom, Beth, who died in 2019.

The estranged daughter questioned how the reality bounty hunter was financing his hunt for Gabby Petito’s fugitive boyfriend — while noting that he has reportedly been shopping a potential new reality TV show.

‘A real network would be aware of the situation and I’m pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f—ing publicity stunt,’ she insisted of the reality star, whose last planned show was scrapped.

‘Looks totally staged…’

Cecily insisted that footage of Dog wading in swamp water ‘looks totally staged,’ and laughed off his claims of making breakthroughs in the case.

‘What, you found a Monster Energy can? What does that do for anyone?’ she asked of the empty container that Dog showed off as proof of a possible campsite in Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie went with his parents after returning from his cross-country trip without Petito.

Cecily questioned how Chapman was funding his hunt, and also dismissed the chances of him finding the fugitive before law enforcement.

‘To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway — the FBI is way too prideful for that,’ she said.

Cecily and her 22-year-old sister, Bonnie, are estranged from newlywed Dog after becoming his most outspoken critics.

Bonnie has accused the reality hunter of racism and homophobia as well as cheating on her late mom according to Page Six.

Dog previously told Page Six, ‘Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation.’

One daughter, Lyssa, 34, is still by his side and has been active in the search for Laundrie.

On Tuesday, she said they had ‘a ton of information we are sorting thru.’

‘Due to all the media coverage, we have had to let things cool down and allow the REAL leads come back in. Tips are once again becoming more streamlined and verifiable,’ she tweeted.