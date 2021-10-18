Claudia Resendiz-Florez Illinois mother fatally shoots man who refused to kiss her after night of drinking. Suspect had recently moved in with the victim and his girlfriend.

An Illinois mother of three shot a man dead after he — and his girlfriend — refused to kiss her, authorities allege.

Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, had just moved in with James P. Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows when a love triangle situation went fatally wrong, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The three had been drinking together Thursday night when Resendiz-Florez asked Jones for a kiss, which he refused — instead kissing his girlfriend.

Resendiz-Florez then also asked Jones’ girlfriend for a kiss, who also declined, prosecutors said at a bond hearing Saturday according to WHDH.

Resendiz-Flores again demanded that he kiss her, only for the man to again refuse, leading to the suspect being infuriated prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times.

Female suspect denies living with couple

From there, the female suspect is alleged to have grabbed Jones’ gun, tucked beneath a couch cushion in the home, and pointed it at Jones. Prosecutors said Jones tried to lower the gun when he saw Resendiz-Florez had pulled off the safety. Nevertheless the woman was able to raise her arms and shoot the male victim once in the chest, prosecutors allege.

Jones’ girlfriend called 911. First responders reportedly found the handgun at the scene with Jones pronounced dead at the scene.

Resendiz-Florez was identified as the shooter and taken into police custody and reportedly confessed to the shooting. She has been charged with murder, according to the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

An attorney for Resendiz-Florez, assistant public defender Courtney Smallwood, argued that her client was not living with the couple at the time but with her family in Des Plaines, the Sun-Times reported.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Resendiz-Flores held without bail. The woman is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.