Christopher Conner Fort Smith Arkansas man beats son to death with brick, slashes teen son’s mom to death, stabs responding cop in throat before being shot dead.

An Arkansas man fatally stabbed a woman at his home on Sunday, bludgeoned their 15-year-old son to death with a brick before sliced a responding officer’s throat before police shot him dead.

Police were responding to a call at 2819 Tilles Avenue, Fort Smith just on 6.20 a.m, when they found 40-year-old Christopher ‘Cason’ Conner beating his 15 year old son in the face with a brick in the middle of the street.

Julie Maire Moore, 42, the child’s mother, was found dead inside with multiple stab wounds. The relationship between Moore and Conner, and whether or not they lived together in the house, is unclear.

A five-year-old was found alive and safe inside the home, and has since been released to other family members.

Fort Smith Chief Danny Baker said he ‘[had] no doubt that our officer’s swift actions saved [that] young child’s life.’

During a Sunday press conference, Baker said that the 911 caller who alerted dispatchers to the ‘extremely violent attack’ said they ‘heard yelling and screaming and came outside to see a white male with no shirt assaulting a person on the ground.’

Baker said that the unnamed responding police officer appeared to initially convince Conner to stop battering his son. When the officer attempted to restrain the man, however, he brandished a knife and ‘sliced the officer’s throat and neck.’

Then, the officer shot at Conner twice, ‘killing him and ending the threat.’

The officer, who Baker said had been with the department for 16 months, required emergency surgery after the attack for ‘severe lacerations’ to his face and neck – he is now in stable condition.

The 15-year-old who was rushed to hospital was pronounced dead soon after. Police said the teen had ‘multiple stab wounds’ along with blunt force trauma.

Both the injured officer and another member of the department who was at the scene have been placed on paid leave while Arkansas State Police conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

‘When unimaginable tragedies like this happen, we’re all left scared, angry, frustrated, sometimes hopeless,’ Chief Baker said at the press conference.

History of domestic violence

‘It hurts us as much as it does each of you when an outcome like this is unavoidable.’

Of note, Conner was arrested for domestic battery in the third degree on July 22 this year, according to Sebastian County documents.

On July 20, two days before the arrest, Conner made his Facebook profile photo a screenshot of his phone’s screen after a call between him and Moore had been disconnected.

‘[Conner and Moore] had a history together for sure,’ Mitchell told the dailymail. ‘We have more than one [domestic violence] call out there.’

According to a friend of the slashed mother, the woman’s 15 year old son had protected her from previous instances of domestic violence 5NEWS reported.

Fort Smith, population around 90,000, is on the western edge of Arkansas, bordering Oklahoma. It’s about 150 miles from Little Rock.