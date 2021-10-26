Brock Sherman Devore kills alligator & posts video on Snapchat

Brock Sherman Devore Georgia man arrested killing alligator and posting video on Snapchat. Alligator kill occurred outside of hunting season.

A Georgia man has been accused of killing an alligator and posting video of its corpse on Snapchat, authorities said.

Brock Sherman Devore was arrested Sunday for allegedly hunting alligators out of season and without permission in Burke County, WRDW reported.

Wildlife authorities said they were contacted by an anonymous tipster who shared the Snapchat clip of a man posing with the dead alligator.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Ben Payne said he was familiar with the hunting site where the video was taken and went to investigate the premises, where he discovered a rifle and the alligator’s corpse.

Payne said he believes the incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Burke County in a private body of water.

Social media infamy

Devore was booked in Burke County jail, where he faces charges for hunting alligators out of season, hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road and hunting without permission, according to jail records.

He was released Tuesday on $2,650 bound.

American alligators are considered a threatened species, according to the National Wildlife Federation and are protected with a limited hunting season WRDW reports.

There’s a limited hunting season for the reptiles — this year it was from Aug. 20 to Oct. 4 — and even during that season, you can only hunt them if you have one of the limited number of special tags. The tags are awarded through a lottery system, and it takes five or six years to earn a tag, according to Payne.

Alligators can be found in the coastal wetlands of the US Southeast, as far north as North Carolina and as far west as Texas.