Brian Laundrie Pinterest activity found by Shaynah Dodge MN vlogger

Brian Laundrie Pinterest activity found by Shaynah Dodge Minnesota vlogger who says fugitive following people went up from 145 to 146 in recent weeks.

An internet sleuth has reportedly uncovered what they described as a ‘weird’ detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest account, which apparently follows 146 people, one more than three weeks ago — suggesting that the fugitive may indeed be alive.

Shaynah Dodge, a blogger from Minnesota who has been closely following the Gabby Petito case, informed her 77,000 followers about the anomaly on Monday, according to 7news.com.

‘Three weeks ago I posted in my stories about Brian’s Pinterest account. In my screengrab from three weeks ago he followed 145 people,’ the influencer reportedly wrote.

‘Tonight I was scrolling some of his pins on his account and I noticed this … He now follows 146 people. That’s weird right?’ Dodge continued.

‘Like of course his follow count went up as people have flocked to his pages but how did who he follows go up within the past three weeks. Can bot pages make you follow them?’ she asked.

Dead or alive?

Dodge said she was sure the Pinterest page belongs to Laundrie because he had shared boards with Petito and his mother.

‘Someone could have had a private page and changed their settings? Not sure, but seriously, I cannot stand this guy on the run. I’m so fed up with this,’ she added.

Dodge’s observation comes after a North Port police spokesperson last week noted that there had been ‘nothing to suggest’ whether the 23-year-old Laundrie is dead or alive.

The fugitive has not been named a suspect in Petito’s death, but is wanted on a federal warrant for unauthorized use of her bank card and has been the subject of a massive manhunt since Sept. 18.