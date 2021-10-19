Brian Laundrie former co worker remembers him being a weirdo and chameleon who sometimes lost his temper and was jealous of other men talking to Gabby Petito.

A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie according to a report has stated that the fugitive ‘was kind of a guy who would get pissed off pretty quick’ — and always had clean hands despite working with plants and soil at a Long Island garden center.

Michael Livingston, 31, a landscaper at a nursery where Laundrie did odd jobs, told Fox News that he worked with the wanted 23 year old man during 2017 and 2018.

‘He never came across as the kind of person that would be the killing type, but he did have that tendency to be — I don’t wanna say the wrong thing and make him sound worse than he already is — he was kind of a guy who would get pissed off pretty quick,’ Livingston said.

‘I remember from back then he was a big yoga nut, always telling me, ‘I gotta worry about my zen.’ And I thought he was this weirdo,’ he said, adding that his former co-worker had the volatile personality of a ‘chameleon.’

Livingston, who said he had met Gabby Petito when she visited her boyfriend at the business, told Fox News that he had never witnessed him being mean or abusive toward her.

Jealous type

But he said Laundrie did appear to be jealous when he noticed her talking to other guys.

‘He would come over and do the boyfriend thing, put his arm around her, give her a kiss — very possessive,’ he told the outlet.

Livingston also described Laundrie as ‘a good employee who knew how to talk to people.’

He added: ‘He knew how to make people like him, he knew how to make people happy, and he knew how to make people buy the product that we had, honest. He had the same kind of air you would be taught if you worked at a dealership.’

The former colleague said Petito would ask the employees how they were doing and talked about her travel plans.

‘Gabby, she was always a sweetheart, very peaceful. She was always really nice to me, and she was really outgoing,’ he told Fox News.

Laundrie, who has not been named a suspect in Petito’s death, is the subject of a massive manhunt after he never returned from what he told his parents was a hike at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida.

‘Once I realize that the person who was missing was somebody I actually knew, it hit me like a tidal wave,’ Livingston told the outlet. ‘I think the only reason why she settled for him is he wanted to travel.’

Authorities have been on the hunt since Sept. 18 for the fugitive, who is wanted on a federal arrest warrant for allegedly using Petito’s stolen bank card after she disappeared. Her remains were found in a Wyoming park on Sept. 19.