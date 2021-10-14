America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh weighs in Gabby Petito ID special report in which he says Brian Laundrie is being helped by his parents and believes likely in Mexico.

In a new special called ‘Gabby Petito: ID Special Report’ airing Wednesday night, the famed ‘America’s Most Wanted’ host, John Walsh, weighs in on the case of Gabby Petito, 22, who was found dead after traveling across the country with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23. He’s now the subject of a manhunt after going missing in September, shortly after returning home alone from the trip.

On Tuesday, a Wyoming coroner revealed that Petito’s cause of death was manual strangulation. While the ID special emphasizes that the homicide investigation is ongoing and Laundrie is innocent until proven guilty, Walsh talks to Florida medical examiner Patricia Aronica, who reveals in the show that manual strangulation is ‘a very personal way to kill someone.’

‘Usually it’s someone you know well, who has been close and in your personal space,’ Aronica added.

Walsh speculates that Laundrie is currently being aided and abetted by his parents. ‘I absolutely believe that his family is helping him stay on the run,’ he says

Walsh, who also hosts ID’s ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh,’ additionally reveals that his own show’s hotline has been flooded with tips relating to possible sightings of Brian Laundrie.

Join us for a breaking new special on Wed at 9/8c — GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT. @John_Walsh and true crime experts will discuss Gabby’s tragic story, the reality of domestic violence and missing BIPOC cases across the country. #IDSpecialReport pic.twitter.com/0fpmketd1v — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) October 11, 2021

Could Brian Laundrie be in Mexico?

‘We’ve got people from all over the world calling saying that Martians got him and took him to another planet, and he’s inside hiding in an alligator in a Louisiana swamp,’ Walsh says in the special. But he’s also gotten ‘solid’ tips of sightings of in the Bahamas — which Laundrie could have accessed from Florida via ferry, Walsh explains — and in Mexico.

‘We’ve had over a thousand solid tips to the ‘In Pursuit’ hotline. Most of them are about my theory of his father driving him to the Mexican border and letting him go through Mexico. It’s a great time to be heading south, because [there are] thousands of refugees … I mean, he could walk across the border naked with his hair on fire, and nobody would notice him,’ Walsh says. ‘I think that’s maybe where he’s hiding — and somebody might be helping him.’

However, Walsh also said he got a tip from an unnamed former friend of Petito and Laundrie’s, who said that Laundrie ‘bragged about living on the Appalachian trail for three months out of a backpack.’

Walsh concludes, ‘We got a lot of tips about the Appalachian trail,’ even though he personally believes that Laundrie is in Mexico.

In addition to discussing Laundrie’s whereabouts, ‘Gabby Petito: ID Special Report’ dives into an analysis of the role that social media has played in amplifying this case, the issue of media coverage overlooking missing black, indigenous and other people of color, and the issue of domestic violence.

Walsh, along with domestic violence experts such as One Love CEO Katie Hood, posit that Petito might have been saved if a social worker had accompanied cops when they responded to an Aug. 12 incident involving a domestic dispute between Petito and Laundrie while they traveled through Utah.