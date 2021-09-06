: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch Texas woman confesses to shooting and killing her 82 year old husband: Authorities decline to say what led up to the fatal shooting.

Texas authorities have told of an elderly woman confessing to shooting dead her 82-year-old husband at their home.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch, 69, was charged Saturday with killing her husband Lothar Storch in their Tilmon home, just south of Austin, last week.

The 82-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Dena confessed to killing her husband.

A motive wasn’t immediately known.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal what Dena told them regarding the killing or what happened before the shooting.

‘There is no evidence of additional actors involved in this homicide,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The 69-year-old remains in jail.

Not immediately clear is whether there had been other prior incidents between the elderly couple.