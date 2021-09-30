Raquel Wilkins San Diego Petco park fall mom & 2 yr old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins id as victims as police say deaths are suspicious.

San Diego police have identified the mother and her infant son who died after falling off the third-floor concourse at Petco Park over the weekend.

Forty-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins fell from the dining area in the 300 concourse onto the sidewalk of 200 Tony Gwynn Drive, just after 4pm Saturday, SDPD said. Authorities said both were San Diego residents.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but both mother and son were pronounced dead.

How the San Diego woman and her toddler came to plunge off the edge of the stadium and on to the ground, described as being equivalent to falling of six stories remains unclear.

San Diego Police are describing the deaths as ‘suspicious.’

Mystery deaths

‘How and why this happened are questions on the mind of many, especially the investigators looking for answers in this heartbreaking case,’ SDPD said in a statement.

Witnesses told multiple media outlets that the woman climbed on a picnic bench on the concourse and fell to the floor, then about a minute later climbed back on the bench with her child and fell again, this time over the railing.

‘The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate evidence. Investigators are aware several people were present at the time of the incident,’ said SDPD.

It remained unclear if the mother had consumed alcohol or was on any substances.

Engaged to father of toddler son

Wilkin’s Facebook page revealed that she was a regional lead at California Virtue Academy and a former chemistry teacher at Durant High School.

She also announced on her page that she was engaged to son Denzel’s father Christopher Browning – the same day of her and son’s tragic death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.