Nathaniel and LaShawna David Georgia couple kill Swainsboro landlord arriving to collect rent. Conney Faye Mercer-Webb identified as victim.

A Georgia couple is accused of killing their landlord who’d come over to collect rent, only to be busted as they attempted to dispose of her body while police were footsteps away.

Swainsboro Police Chief Randy J. Ellison said Conney Faye Mercer-Webb, 53, of Twin City, was stabbed and shot to death Wednesday as she arrived at her tenant’s Swainsboro residence.

Ellison said she was killed between 9:30 and 10 a.m., but it wasn’t until later that day that police were called, circa 6.30p.m, to investigate a vehicle that had been driven off the edge of Modoc Road.

Officers started going door to door after learning the vehicle belonged to Webb, whose family said she’d been missing all day according to WJBF.

Officers were directed to a nearby home that Webb rented out to Nathaniel and LaShawna David at 309 Modoc Road.

Behind on their rent?

Nathaniel David told officers Webb had come by earlier to collect rent but did not come inside and left after a brief conversation, driving her own vehicle.

As officers were walking away, Webb’s son, who was nearby, started yelling at officers that her body was being removed from the home, police said according to WRDW.

Police said they saw Nathaniel David running away from the residence and started chasing him.

The Davids were apprehended, and Webb’s body was found at the rear of the residence, police said.

‘It became apparent to officers on scene that the suspects, now in custody, were attempting to dispose of the body when they were observed by the victim’s son,’ the Swainsboro Police Department said in a news release.

The Davids are being held in Emanuel County jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, police said.

The case remains under investigation by the Swainsboro Police Department.

Not immediately clear is if the arrested couple were behind on their rent and if so, by how much. To date police did not divulge what led to the Georgia couple murdering their Swainsboro landlord.

Webb’s body will be transported Friday to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for examination, according to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles.