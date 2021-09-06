Houston family of four found dead from gunshot wounds in torched home

Houston family of four found dead from gunshot wounds in torched home. Family identify Jairo Escano and wife Elvira as victims along with their two children as police suspect murder case resulting from domestic violence.

Family members identified the four people found dead inside their burning Houston, Texas home on Sunday. All four, two adults and two children were found deceased with gunshot wounds.

Relatives and friends said that Jairo Escano, 37, and his wife Elvira, 44 and their two children, 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr, were all ‘good people,’ KHOU reported.

The family of four was found Sunday morning after Houston firefighters knocked out a fire at the home.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and investigators believe the deaths were the result of a domestic incident.

At a Sunday morning news conference, Finner said that while police hadn’t ruled anything out — including a murder suicide — investigators believed a suspect was on the run.

Suspected domestic case

Finner called on the suspect or suspects responsible for the quadruple homicide during a suspected act of domestic violence to turn themselves into investigators, who do not believe the slayings were random.

‘There’s no sign of forced entry from the outside,’ Finner said during a Sunday press conference. ‘We suspect it is a domestic case right now, but the investigation is early on – we haven’t even able to talk to next of kin. We’re trying to do that right now.’

‘If they’re looking, they know who they are,’ he added. ‘The best thing to do is to turn yourself in.’

He provided no details, however.

It’s unclear when the shootings occurred, with Finner saying the fire may have been set to get rid of evidence at the scene.

Magali Perez and her father spoke with KHOU, saying they’d known the family for 14 years.

‘We see this and it’s like heartbreaking because we’ve known them for a really long time,’ she said.

Hard working and disciplined

‘Everyone who knows them knows them as good people,’ Perez added.

Paulina Moreno who is Jairo’s sister-in-law described the four killed as hard working and disciplined.

The Escanos rented the home where they were found and had been there since 2016 according to KHOU.

Family, friends and neighbors are preparing to hold a vigil for the family on Monday at 7 p.m.