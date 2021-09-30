Gabriel Salazar TikTok star aka GabeNotBabe & 3 friends killed during police chase. Texas man with two million followers had turned to full time content creation.

TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, 19, has died in a car accident on Sunday in Texas following a police chase.

Salazar, who was known as GabeNotBabe on social media, was driving the car and had three passengers when police tried to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro.

They unsuccessfully deployed a tire deflation device before the vehicle eventually hitting a tree and rolling multiple times before bursting into flames.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:25am on Sunday according to Insider.

It remained unclear why the social media star declined to pull over.

Accumulated social media fame

Salazar joined TikTok in 2019 and accumulated more than 2 million followers before his weekend death. He often shared videos of himself lip syncing and dancing.

Salazar’s older sister Danna Salazar, confirmed her brother’s passing on Instagram Monday night and tributes for the young influencer immediately flooded in.

Danna captioned a series of photos of her brother in Spanish: ‘I’d give anything to have you here with us, we need you so much. I’ll no longer be able to see your beautiful smile. I love you little brother. I hope to see you soon.’

Salazar – and the three other people in the car – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The young content creator from Brownsville, Texas, posed in front of a white Chevrolet Camaro just five days ago in the last Instagram photo he posted before the tragic accident.

He leaned on the hood of the car wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white sneakers and captioned the photo, which he shared with his more than 757,000 followers: ‘Should I get my septum back?’ He was referring to a nose piercing.

How is this real life?’

Salazar’s best friend and fellow TikToker Ricky Flores started the hashtag ‘LLG’ – Long Live Gabe – alongside photos he posted of him and his late friend.

A GoFundMe page set up by another one of Salazar’s friends, fellow TikTok star, Chris Vasquez, as of Thursday noon had raised $37,872 – well above its $25,000 goal.

Posted Vasquez who himself had 1.3 million followers: ‘Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments,’

Added Vasquez, ‘He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?’

Salazar had recently graduated from a Texas high school and decided to pursue content creation full time.

He is survived by his parents, older sister and younger brother, who he did not often reveal on his social media pages.