Brian Laundrie neighbor and protester get into fight in front of home.

Fight breaks out in front of Brian Laundrie house between neighbor & protester as tensions boil as mounting speculation in possible interference by wanted man’s family and national intrigue continues.

Video footage caught the moment a Florida resident and protesters were embroiled in a verbal altercation outside the family home of Brian Laundrie in North Point, Wednesday early evening.

The fight between the resident, identified as a neighbor of the Laundrie family and that of a protester comes as a male resident accused the protester of trespassing his property.

The clash of words comes as the Laundrie home continues to remain the focus of ongoing attention since Brian Laundrie’s girlfriend, Gabby Petito was reported missing earlier this month and the subsequent disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who lived with her at the home for about two years before their cross-country journey in July.

Wednesday’s altercation follows two protesters with megaphones taunting and yelling at the Laundrie family from outside the home for the past few days from morning to evening. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbor came to the front of the house and appeared to push a male protester.

‘You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,’ the neighbor yelled at the protester as he threatened to call 911.

‘You’re going to jail,’

The neighbor then pulled out a cell phone to try to show proof that the protester came on his property before walking away.

‘You’re going to jail,’ the protester said while filming the encounter. ‘You just assaulted me on camera.’

The neighbor was arrested later in the evening and charged with battery, according to the North Port Police Department.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, reported their son missing about two weeks ago, just weeks after his fiancee Petito vanished. Her remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Laundrie retained a lawyer and refused to cooperate with authorities before he went missing himself, according to police.

His parents, meanwhile, have laid low in their North Port home, which has been inundated with protesters for weeks.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on Sept. 17, telling authorities that they hadn’t seen him in three days. In the days and weeks that have followed, mounting speculation has risen that the wanted man’s parents have assisted their son fleeing along with a new report that Brian and an elderly woman thought to be his mother bought a burner phone on the day of his disappearance at a local AT&T store.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23, alleging that he committed debit card fraud between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The department declined to say name the identity of the cardholder, with speculation that card illicitly used belonged to the man’s deceased girlfriend.

Law enforcement has spent more than a week searching the Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre swampy expanse about 15 minutes from the Laundries’ home that is full of boar, black bears, alligators, and poisonous snakes.

In recent days, the search has shifted to a campground about 75 miles north of the Laundries’ home that the family stayed at from Sept. 6-8, as a Florida couple now say they inadvertently captured the now wanted man in a selfie during a recent camping trip.