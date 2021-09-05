Felisha Washington Texas murder suspect bond revoked stabbing witness.

Felisha Washington Texas murder suspect bond revoked after stabbing witness in murder case of long standing dispute between suspect and her neighbor.

A Texas woman accused of murder has had her bond revoked after she allegedly stabbed a potential witness in her case.

Felisha Kaffara Washington, 27, was ordered back to jail Friday after she allegedly stabbed a woman who could have been called to the witness stand in her trial for the murder of Ramona ‘Dede’ Jones, 51, FOX 26 reported.

‘This individual who was on bond for murder was outside of her residence, outside of her curfew hours, and had some pretty significant contact with a witness on that murder,’ Sean Teare, assistant district attorney for Harris County, told FOX26.

Teare said the prosecution was able to prove in court Friday that she ‘violated a number of her bond conditions’ — and she will now remain in jail until her trial for Jones’ murder, FOX26 reported.

‘When people commit offenses or violate conditions of those bonds, they should no longer have the opportunity to be out until their cases are over, for the safety of the community, for the safety of everyone involved,’ Teare said.

Murder suspect accused of stabbing to death her neighbor during long running dispute

Washington had initially walked out of jail on a $50,000 bond in December after she allegedly stabbed to death Jones, a mother of three whose body was found in a ditch last October with multiple stab wounds according to ABC13.

Police said the two women were neighbors and had a long-running dispute.

Jones’ family said they believe the latest incident shows that she’s responsible for the killing.

‘I think it’s about the worst thing you can do right before going through a trial,’ Jones’ oldest daughter, Jazmine, told the outlet. ‘It just screams out guilty, guilty, guilty.’

Adding, ‘It cut us real deep, it was very unexpected. She was a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, and aunt.’

Initially, Washington’s bond was set at $100,000, but court records show District Court Judge Chris Morton lowering it to $50,000. Washington posted bail in December 2020 and was released.

On Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office released a 60-page report indicating judges who are releasing defendants on multiple felony and personal recognizance bonds are driving the rise in crime in the area.

Washington now also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the latest stabbing.