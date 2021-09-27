Watch: Fitness coach drowns in front of wife trying to save daredevil...

Daniil Gagarin Russian fitness coach drowns in front of wife after being swept out to sea trying to save Emma Monkkonnen after dare devil leap.

Video has captured the moment a Russian fitness coach tried to save a woman who jumped into rough waters at a Spanish resort — only to then die in front of his horrified wife as she filmed the unfolding incident as her husband was swept out to sea.

Daniil Gagarin, 30, is seen in the footage captured Thursday by his wife, Darya, trying to rescue fellow fitness expert, Emma Mönkkönen, of Finland, after she jumped off a cliff and into the waves at the La Zorra cove in Torrevieja, East2West News reported.

After pulling Mönkkönen onto a rock, both Gagarin and the 24-year-old woman lose their grip and fall into the stormy sea — getting swept out to the Mediterranean as Darya cries helplessly.

The woman’s body was recovered a couple of miles away while Gagarin’s was pulled out the following day, according to the UK’s Sun.

Both victims had reportedly worked together at a fitness center in the municipality located on Costa Blanca in the province of Alicante.

Alyona Maas, a Russian expat in Spain, called ‘daredevil jumps’ from the perilous rocks ‘completely reckless.’

He told East2West: ‘I want to say to adrenaline lovers: please find yourself safer activities.’