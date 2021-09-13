Fallon Harris Chicago mom shoots & kills 12 year old son, Kaden Ingram over missing memory card. Mother had been experiencing deteriorating mental health.

A Chicago mother is accused of fatally shooting her 12-year-old son over the weekend at a South Chicago area home after becoming incensed over a missing memory card.

Fallon Harris, 37, upon her arrest, Saturday, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, officials said.

Harris confronted the boy about 10:15 Saturday morning about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her vehicle the previous night, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood.

After he was unable to produce the memory card when his mother demanded it at gunpoint, she shot him, Wood said Sunday during Harris’ initial court appearance.

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m., police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, ABC7Chicago reported.

Mother suffering mental health issues attended first therapy session day before shooting

During a Sunday court appearance, prosecutors alleged that Harris was caught on a home security system firing a second shot at the boy that led to his fatality according to the dailybeast.

Wood said that audio evidence recovered from the home’s security system revealed that the first gunshot left the 12-year-old boy ‘conscious and crying.’

Harris was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which appeared to be a case of domestic violence, according to police.

Not immediately clear is whether the boy had been previously subjected to violence or abuse at the home.

Lavell Ingram, the boy’s father and Harris’ estranged husband, told the Chicago Sun-Times that there have been concerns over her mental state for some time. Ingram said that Harris had attended her first ever therapy session on Friday, just one day before the alleged murder.

Ingram said of his estranged wife: ‘I don’t even think she understands what happened.’

Though separated, Ingram said he and Harris had remained close for their children’s sake. ‘She loved [Kaden] more than anything in the world,’ the father said according to FOX32.

Displayed paranoid behavior & owned 2 guns

Harris’ court-appointed attorney described her client as a lifelong Cook County resident who has worked as a city laborer ‘for some time now.’

City records show Harris being employed by the Chicago Department of Transportation at the rate of $45.90 an hour according to FOX32.

Family members said Harris had displayed paranoid behavior. She had a concealed carry license and owned two guns, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Harris held without bail. The mother was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The judge also signed a health care order allowing Harris to be evaluated.