Tiffany Wilder California teacher suspended for telling students not to wear masks. Educator under wilderwhimsy social media handle causes disconcert.

A California teacher has been placed on unpaid leave for refusing to adhere to the state’s mask mandate. The educator’s suspension comes despite rising coronavirus cases across the US, with many teachers refusing to follow school mask mandates.

Tiffany Wilder, who describes herself as ‘Empowerment Coach,’ and ‘US Freedom Warrior,’ on social media, caused pushback when she posted her resistance to what she calls California schools’ ‘abhorrent agenda’ to force children to wear masks amid the ongoing and resurgent pandemic.

In an August 17th post, the educator who claims to be a ‘child behavior expert’ and who who has worked in the school system since 2011, shared a long post on her social media accounts talking about the ‘rights’ of children and how they are being ‘brainwashed into not questioning authority’.

Posted Wilder under the handle, wilderwhimsy: ‘Questioning authority, using their intuition or critical thinking skills. They are being muzzled and separated from their friends and taught to define and judge others based on the color of their skin. I refuse to be a part of any of this abhorrent agenda.’

Towards the end of the post, Tiffany stated that she continues to refuse to wear a mask in school and that she wouldn’t encourage any of her students to do so either.

Educator widely criticized

As a result of her actions, she was forced to take leave from school without pay according to the US Sun.

In her post Tiffany suggested that she takes her role as ‘positive role model to children seriously’ and would therefore, ‘not be an example of a sheep.’

Her views echo many of her other social media posts that contains anti-vaccine views and which promote ‘non-compliance.’

While her views saw her being applauded by some, ‘You’re an American hero,’ wrote one user, most social media commentators condemned the educator, calling her irresponsible, with some saying she shouldn’t teach or even be around children.

One tweeted: ‘Tiffany Wilder should never be allowed near children again. EVER.’

Another added, ‘Miss Tiffany speaks for all the brain dead sheep who believe the nonsense instead of the science.

If your child ever had her as a teacher, please join other parents who were failed by the school district in a class action lawsuit. You’ll easily win.’

Face masks politicized amid pandemic

Wrote another, ‘Looking really powerful there without a paycheck, Miss Tiffany.’

As the comments grew in number, the teacher responded by sharing a video post on Instagram where she addressed her ‘haters.’

The video captioned ‘Your hate doesn’t permeate’ shows Tiffany dancing while sitting in the bed pointing at messages that show up in the clip.

‘Brainwashed people throwing tantrums because they disagree with me,’ she says in the video.

She also labelled many of the comments levelled at her as ‘insults’ and ‘death threats.’

Further muddying the waters were social media posts which pointed to Wilder not working in the capacity as a teacher but that of a receptionist.

Posted one user: ‘She was the receptionist. She quit a job she didn’t actually have, announced it on social media, and that is hilarious.’

While another user highlighted her teaching license purportedly expiring in June.

The episode comes as the coronavirus has become a dividing politicized issue, with many for and against masks and vaccines, with many who oppose and even question the legitimacy of the deadly virus, saying that personal freedoms and rights ought to trump collective mandates or authoritative mandates.