A Utah high school teacher is no longer employed after officials were made aware of a video in which she was seen criticizing students not getting vaccinated and refusing to wear a mask in the classroom amongst other themes.

The video which was shared with FOX13 by a student’s mother, Judy Storms, showed Lehi High School chemistry teacher, Leah Kinyon speaking about COVID-19 vaccines and more.

‘I would be super proud of you if you chose to get the vaccine,’ Kinyon says in the four-minute video recorded by a student. ‘We’ll just keep getting variants over and over until people get vaccinated… It could end in five seconds if people would get vaccinated.’

During her diatribe, Kinyon, who isn’t seen wearing a mask (despite advocating it), becomes aware that she is being recorded, saying, ‘Go tattle on me to the freakin’ admin! They don’t give a crap!’

The educator who also teaches marine biology went on to also condemn former President Donald Trump.

‘I hate Donald Trump. I’m going to say it. I don’t care what y’all think — Trump sucks,’ she said. ‘He is a sexual predator. He is a literal moron.’

When one of the students reminded her, ‘This is a chemistry class!’ Kinyon is non-plussed as she now takes issues with her students’ parents. ‘Turn off the Fox News, do your parents listen to Fox News? This is my classroom and if you guys are going to put me at risk you’re going to hear about it. Because I have to be here. I don’t have to be happy about the fact that there’s kids coming in here with their variants that could possibly get me or my family sick. That’s rude. And I’m not going to pretend like it’s not,’ she said.

During her ‘speech’ the educator also told her students that ‘most of’ their parents, ‘are dumber than you,’ and they should not do everything their parents say or believe.

‘Most of y’alls parents are dumber than you. I’m going to say that out loud. My parents are freaking dumb. Okay, and the minute I figured that out, the world opened up. You don’t have to do everything your parents say. And you don’t have to believe everything your parents believe. Because most likely you’re smarter than them,’ Kinyon said.

At one point in the video, a student challenges Kinyon, prompting her to target the pupil.

‘You can believe what you want to believe, but keep it quiet in here because I’m probably going to make fun of you. I’ll just say this, here are the topics that you’ll probably want to avoid. Politics, which you went into, because you asked me… If you don’t believe in climate change, get the hell out…. That’s pathetic that you think that, you’re the problem with the world, OK.’

Kinyon who describes herself as the ‘Gay-Straight Alliance adviser,’ also told her class homophobia would not be tolerated.

‘If you’re a homophobe, get the hell out. Because I’m the GSA faculty advisor, I love gay people, all the LGBTQIA+ mother [expletive]. If you don’t like it get out. If I hear you say a damn word against any of them I will open a can and I will make your life a living hell. If you give shiz to any LGBTQ kid in the school, I will hear about it and you will be in trouble.’

But who got in trouble was Kinyon herself, with the educator being immediately placed on leave after the video surfaced, along with district officials saying an investigation would take place. Following an investigation Wednesday morning, Alpine school officials announced Kinyon was no longer employed by the district. It remained unclear if the ‘educator’ left of her own accord or was fired.

Stated the Alpine School District in a statement to FOX13: ‘Alpine School District has concluded our investigation of the incident that occurred on August 17, 2021 at Lehi High School. Although the details of a personnel investigation are confidential, the teacher involved is no longer an employee of Alpine School District.’

Stated the district a day earlier in part, ‘This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers, and will not be tolerated.’