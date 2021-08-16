Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler dropped by Uber Eats ad campaign over anti mask views. Deal breaker comes amid national debate whether children ought to wear masks to school.

Cutler, who played eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and who was formerly married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, said the food delivery app service pulled out of the deal because its ‘views aren’t aligned’ with Cutler’s recent statements.

The former athlete and father of three notified followers of the deal breaker along with him potentially now running for his school board.

‘Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend,’ Cutler tweeted on Friday.

Cutler from Nashville, has tweeted in support of anti-mask protests by parents in Williams County, Tennessee, posted by Clay Travis, founder of sports & recreation website, outkick.

Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes. https://t.co/MzeLKhdWor — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

Jay shrugged off the move by Uber Eats, tweeting, ‘tend to cook at home anyway.’

The former football great appears to be seriously considering a potential run for his local school board in Williamson County who are anti mask.

Reaction on the web was two sided, with some applauding Cutler, while others questioning the former football great’s ‘anti science’ resolve.

‘It’s amazing that researchers who spend there whole career studying infectious disease and viruses say that wearing a mask helps, but you know more than them and think that mask mandates in schools are ‘ridiculous’ because you did some googling and figured it all out. Go Bears!’ one person tweeted to Cutler.

Uber, in a statement to the nypost said it prefers to work with individuals who support its work in helping people get vaccinated.

‘We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work,’ a spokeswoman told the tabloid.

Uber has pledged 10 million free rides to individuals to vaccination sites.

Jay Cutler Says He Lost NFL Sponsorship Deal With Uber Eats After Criticizing Mask Mandates On Twitter You’re free to express your opinion, and they are free to take away your deal. Choices . . . and Consequences — Kevin Kelleher (@kkpu75) August 15, 2021

The mask mandate comes amid debates and protests all over the US, as to whether schools, which re open for the new school year, ought to force children to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students, staff and visitors inside school buildings wear masks at all times. Some states have rules that follow CDC guidelines, requiring masks in schools statewide and prompting local protests across the country.

Other states, including Florida, have gone the opposite direction, barring their school districts from imposing mask mandates. The result has been an escalating war that generally pits Republican state officials — who argue that parents should have the right to decide about masks for their children — against school districts — who cite the rising virus caseloads, contagious delta variant and proven efficacy of masks in requiring them.

Of note, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association revealed in a recent report that nearly 4.3 million U.S. COVID-19 cases include affected children.

In New York state, incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul said she believes masks should be mandatory for students and staff this fall, but will leave the decision up to local districts.