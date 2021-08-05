: About author bio at bottom of article.

La Porte IN mom kills husband, chops up corpse, puts it in...

Thessalonica Allen La Porte Indiana mom kills husband, Randy Allen, chops up man’s corpse, puts remains in bags to discard before arrest.

An Indiana woman is accused of having shot her husband, chopping up the man’s body with an ax and then enlisting her two children to help put his dismembered remains into bags to discard, police say.

Thessalonica Allen, 34, allegedly shot her spouse of one year, Randy Allen, 50, on July 27, inside their apartment in La Porte, IN.

The man’s murder and dismemberment, occurred after the couple arguing after Randy confronted Thessalonica over her usage of an undisclosed website.

Struggling to dispose of the man’s body, the wife took to hacking her husband’s remains with an ax to make them easier to carry away and burn.

Investigators say Allen’s two children, both minors, heard a ‘loud bang’ and ran to their mother’s bedroom, according to court documents.

They found Randy on the ground, with the man asking his children to call 911, but their mother ordered them to go back to their room, it is alleged. The couple did not share any children, Randy’s relatives told the NWI Times.

Later that night, Thessalonica woke her kids and asked them to drag Randy’s body out of the house and load it into his car, court papers stated.

When the man’s body proved too heavy to move, Thessalonica went out and returned the next day with cleaning supplies and an axe, it is alleged.

Although having chopped the body to pieces, it was still too heavy for them to move, records revealed.

Thessalonica allegedly asked an ex-boyfriend for help two days after the killing, and he refused and reported the incident, the South Bend Tribune reports.

Police found the woman’s vehicle outside a hardware store in La Porte along with a tote bag containing Randy’s dismembered corpse inside a closet in the children’s bedroom.

Thessalonica had allegedly planned to burn the body in South Bend.

‘You guys don’t understand, he beats me,’

The children told police their mom and Randy had been arguing about a website Thessalonica had visited just before Randy was shot.

They added that Randy appeared to be packing his things and leaving.

Thessaloncia claims she shot Randy after he started choking her.

She told the ex-boyfriend that she shot Randy because he was beating her and her children, ABC reports.

‘You guys don’t understand, he beats me,’ Thessaloncia told the officers who arrested her.

Randy’s family disputed her claims and said he was always a loving father and grandfather, the NW Times reports.

‘He was a sweet person,’ Jakelia Dooley-Jones, his oldest daughter, said. ‘He was caring. He was nurturing.’

Commenting on his dad’s alleged killer, Dooley-Jones said: ‘He didn’t give me any indication that she was crazy.’

‘We’re devastated. This was a senseless murder that didn’t have to happen,’ added Randy’s older sister, Sharon Colmen.

During a search of the home, police allegedly found three notes detailing Thessaloncia’s actions before and after the shooting.

One note is said to have said:

Get drugs from friend Get ziplock bags When Randy is in shower, get pawn tickets out of wallet Put gun/drugs in car under seat while in car Call Hearthside and tell them Rand had drugs and gun in car

A second note said:

Spray [expletive deleted] in face, hit him in right knee w/hammer Hit w/hammer/stab him Roll body up in sheets & plastic bags Pick up Jay no phones, Jay follows me to LP, put body in Lincoln w/his Boost phone leave Jay car here Take my keys and his car key off the ring

A third note said: ‘Go to SB, Jay follow me back to LaPorte put body in Lincoln, Drive to SB, leave body in car while running, Jay brings me back to LP. While doing this be on ‘compt’ doing ATI.’

Thessalonica faces a number of felony charges, including, murder, abuse of a corpse, altering a death scene, contributing to the delinquency of her two minor children, along with child neglect.

She is being held in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.