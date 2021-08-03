Stephanie Lannas and Adolfo Rivera, Clearwater, Florida couple arrested shoving spaghetti in each others faces during drunken encounter.

Al dente? A Florida couple have been arrested following an episode which saw the drunk boyfriend and girlfriend shoving plates of spaghetti at each other’s faces at a Clearwater residence.

Stephanie Lannas, 45, and Adolfo Rivera, 35, were eating dinner on August 2nd, when an alcohol-infused verbal confrontation quickly became violent and plates of spaghetti were shoved in one another’s face, according to arrest affidavits cited by The Smoking Gun.

Police were notified around 1am and found the couple ‘still covered in spaghetti upon officer’s arrival.’ The misbehaving couple were arrested and booked on charges of domestic battery.

The couple were brought to Pinellas County Jail and were then released the next day on their own recognizance.

The pasta loving couple pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor counts with the judge allowing the problem couple to keep contact with one another while the case is still being investigated.

This was not the first time the Lannas has run into trouble with the law according to the dailymail.

Lannas was arrested for stabbing Rivera in the arm with a knife during a drunken fight early on Oct. 15. 2020, according to a Pinellas County police report.

A case for felony aggravated battery was dropped after it was discovered she had multiple narcotics possession charges on her rap sheet. Dinner is now served.