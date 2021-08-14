Mariam Abdulrab Atlanta bartender shot dead after kidnapped from home: Demarcus Brinkley, person of interest arrested.

A 27-year-old female Atlanta bartender was kidnapped at gunpoint outside her home early Friday morning, with authorities finding her gun riddled body a few hours later in another neighborhood.

Mariam Abdulrab, according to witnesses who watched the unfolding scene was forced into an SUV in the city’s Chosewood Park neighborhood at about 5 a.m. as she returned home from work, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. An hour later, a second 911 call reported gunfire not far away.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a witness found Abdulrab’s body in the nearby Lakewood Heights neighborhood the Atlanta Police Department stated.

Police quickly identified a person of interest in the shooting and hours later spotted his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox south of Atlanta. During a pursuit in Griffin, Demarcus Brinkley, 27, crashed into a Buick, the Georgia State Patrol said. Both Brinkley and the Buick’s driver were flown to area hospitals, but there were no updates on either of their conditions.

The state patrol said that Brinkley will be held on traffic charges once he is released from the hospital. The Atlanta Police Department has not filed charges related to Abdulrab’s kidnapping and murder according to CBS46.

Why was Atlanta female bartender targeted?

Abdulrab worked at two bars in Atlanta, and both were reeling from her death. The Revery VR bar in Midtown, where she had worked the morning she was killed, announced it would be closed for the weekend as did Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium.

Grant Henry, owner of the Church bar, told the AJC Abdulrab, ‘was a living jewel. She shone.’

James McConnell, who worked with Abdulrab for a few years at his bar, MOTHER Bar + Kitchen, said: ‘She was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Kind to everyone, and that says a lot because in the service industry, everybody has a general wall up because you deal with a lot of (disrespect). Everybody loved her.” He also stated, “She checked in when my daughter was born. That speaks to the kind of person she was. She had a warm light to her.’

‘My daughter was the most peaceful and loving person,’ the victim’s father, Khalid Abdulrab told WXIA. ‘She did not deserve this.’

Authorities have yet to say what led up to the female bartender being abducted and murdered and whether her kidnapper was a patron at the venues she worked at.

A friend of the victim, Elisha Kim, posted on Facebook — after her shift, Abdulrab stopped by a gas station and someone followed her home and as she was walking up to her door she was taken. It continued to remain unclear if that person was Demarcus Brinkley, the individual who crashed their vehicle during a police pursuit.

Abdulrab’s death is the 15th killing of a woman in Atlanta this year and the 92nd homicide overall according to AJC.