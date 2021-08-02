Hayes Grier social influencer arrested beating William Markolf in NC attack.

Hayes Grier social media influencer arrested beating William Markolf and leaving him with broken ribs and brain damage in North Carolina while stealing $1200 phone.

Just another lucky day. Internet influencer and TV personality, Hayes Grier, 21, was arrested for allegedly beating up a man and stealing his $1200 phone in North Carolina. The attack left the victim with bruised ribs and brain damage.

The ‘altercation’ is alleged to have occurred in Charlotte, on Monday. The influencer who had a warrant for his arrest was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail on Friday at 4:17 pm.

Grier is originally from North Carolina but has a home, in Encino, California.

Upon his arrest, the social influencer faced charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury in North Carolina according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old is accused of beating up William Markolf, leaving him with damage to his eye socket, bruised ribs, along with serious head trauma that resulted in hearing loss and brain damage. He is also accused of then stealing Markolf’s $1,200 phone.

‘I continue to be myself,’

The cause of the violent beating has not been determined but police claim that Grier conspired with another man, Luke Foushee, who is yet to be arrested, to steal the victim’s phone.

The social media star, who once competed on Dancing with the Stars, was freed after posting $17,500 bail and is expected to appear in court at 9am on Monday. It is unclear if he will appear in California or North Carolina.

Grier rose to fame on the now-deleted social media platform Vine. He then transferred following to 5.6 million Instagram followers, 880,000 YouTube subscribers, and 528,000 TikTok followers.

At 15-years-old, Grier was the youngest male celebrity to compete on Dancing With the Stars at the time back in 2015. Grier has also appeared in the Hulu 2016 series Freakish and Verizon Go90’s Top Grier, a 2017 reality series centered on his family.

His 23-year-old brother Nash was also a popular Vine star. His 26-year-old brother Will is the Carolina Panthers backup quarterback.

In a 2018 interview with USMagazine, Grier ascribed his ‘success’ Grier to his genuine persona.

‘I continue to be myself,’ he told the celebrity outlet. ‘Authenticity is key when you’re a creator and you have stay true to the fans.’