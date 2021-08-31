Fanta Bility Pennsylvania 8 year old girl shot dead at Sharon Hill high school football game as authorities have yet to make an arrest.

An 8 year old girl has died after being shot during a school football game in Pennsylvania on Friday in a suspected drive by shooting. To date no arrests have been made.

Fanta Bility, of Sharon Hill, died at a Delaware County area hospital after being shot in the chest late Friday as she stood in the stands with her mother and 12-year-old sister as the game between Academy Park and Pennsbury high schools ended, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Two other juveniles, including Fanta’s sister, were also wounded following a barrage of bullets being shot. Fanta reportedly died after being shot in the back.

Come Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called on the public to identify the gunman who opened fire at the game, sending players and fans running for cover.

‘Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time,’ Stollsteimer said in a statement. ‘There is an active and ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death, led by the detectives of Delaware County’s Criminal Investigative Division.’

Did police discharge of weapons lead to girl’s death?

Three Sharon Hill cops fired their weapons after the initial gunfire — as up to 200 people were fleeing Academy Park High School, WPVI reported. Authorities have not said if the officers struck anyone.

The ‘police discharge of weapons’ will be part of the probe, Stollsteimer said.

Tennah Kromah says her daughter was very much looking forward to going back to school.

‘She was telling me, ‘What time are we going for my school shopping?” Kromah said according to Philadelphia CBS.

An online fundraiser set up by Bility’s relatives had collected more than $15,645 as of Tuesday.

The girl’s cousin, Mariam Sanoe, told the Inquirer that Fanta enjoyed making TikTok videos and had a flair for fashion.

‘She had her own style, and she was very confident,’ Sanoe said. ‘She was funny. She made everybody laugh. Everybody loved her in the community.’

‘When is the shooting going to stop?’

Mohamed Bility, Fanta’s uncle, said he was devastated that youngsters can’t escape the threat of gun violence — even at a school.

‘When is the shooting going to stop?’ Bility asked. ‘When are they going to get control of the guns on the streets? Because actually, children cannot go nowhere. When they go to school, they are not safe. When they go to a program on a football field they are not safe, either.’

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating whether Fanta and the other victim were shot by the gunmen who opened fire or by police who returned fire.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (610) 891-8030.